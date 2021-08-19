A BBQ chicken with a taste of Greece

OK, it’s still summertime and a great time to be cooking outside on a hot grill.

Everybody loves a good BBQ chicken, but this time we’re going to go Greek style instead of traditional North American BBQ.

It’s a simple concept to marinate the chicken, which will give it great flavour (not spicy, but flavourful) and also create and maintain moisture.

In a world that sometimes seems more and more divided, it’s great to use food to create bridges between us!

Greek cuisine is a perfect balance between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines.

The word “yogurt” itself is of Turkish origin, meaning to be curdled or coagulated.

Normally we like to prevent bacteria from getting into food, however we’ve been purposely adding bacteria into milk, one of the most perishable of all foods, on purpose for thousands of years.

This is not to be done willy-nilly, however, as of course many bacteria are quite harmful. But the bacteria used in the production of yogurt and cheeses is found naturally on certain plants, and, like most things, was likely discovered by accident.

The production of yogurts and cheeses was a way to help prolong the shelf life of milk, that very perishable food. Yes, people, bacteria saves lives!

We discovered that these creations were also very delicious and had many practical applications – even though we have many ways in the modern world to keep food fresh longer, we still enjoy making (and eating) these great dairy concoctions.

Pin Print Greek-style Lemon Chicken with Dip Recipe by Chef Duff In a world that sometimes seems more and more divided, it’s great to use food to create bridges between us! Ingredients 1.5 lb boneless chicken thighs or breasts

5 large cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

1/4 cup dry white wine

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint

1 Tbsp. chopped dried Greek oregano

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Yogurt Dip:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil Directions To make marinated chicken: In large bowl, combine chicken, garlic, lemon, olive oil, wine, parsley, mint, oregano, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour.

In large bowl, combine chicken, garlic, lemon, olive oil, wine, parsley, mint, oregano, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour. To make yogurt dip: In small bowl, stir together yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, parsley and mint until combined. Drizzle with olive oil; refrigerate until ready to use.

In small bowl, stir together yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, parsley and mint until combined. Drizzle with olive oil; refrigerate until ready to use. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat.

Place chicken on grill. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Arrange chicken on a platter. Serve with yogurt dip.

If desired, serve with lemon-infused roasted potatoes.