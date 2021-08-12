Vaccination bus makes a stop in Elmira

The number of daily doses administered trailing off from last month’s peak, Waterloo Region officials are looking to boost participation rates. To that end, they’re making it easier to get the jab, rolling out buses as mobile vaccination clinics that last week made stops in locations such as Linwood and Elmira.

Some 84 per cent of Waterloo Region residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 74 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The region has partnered with Grand River Transit to bring mobile clinics to rural and underserviced locations. That was the case in Elmira August 5 in conjunction with the downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA).

The mobile vaccine bus parked in the lot behind Kitchen Kuttings during the BIA sidewalk sale. No appointments were needed and they offered first or second doses to anyone 12 years of age and up.

Cameron Eaton, a support specialist at Grand River Hospital, has been helping the community out by leading a few of the mobile vaccination bus initiatives in Elmira and surrounding areas.

“It’s a lot easier for people to come out here. It’s difficult for people to always come out to the mass immunization clinics, so I signed up because this is more of an outreach – it’s one way for us to get out there and assist those who can’t get to clinics in Cambridge, Kitchener or Waterloo,” said Eaton.

Within the first 15 minutes of setting up downtown last week, they had about 15 to 20 people lined up waiting to get their jab, more than at some of the other vaccination bus stops, he noted.

“We have been at St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market – I’ve been there twice, and yesterday we were at Conestoga Mall, and today we’re here. Other ones (clinics) are going out to other areas where we can reach out and assist,” added Eaton, referring to the mobile vaccination bus at Linwood Community Centre.

Eaton and his team were assisting anyone who came by with getting vaccinated from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., they were happy with the turnout in Elmira.

“One is better than none,” added Eaton.

Many residents were able to get time off so they could stop by the mobile vaccination bus and get their first or second jab. Peter Menkveld came out to get vaccinated in Elmira last Thursday to help stop the spread of COVID around the community.

“It was important to my family, since some of them are at risk, and today was a good opportunity since the bus made it very convenient, and my work was flexible enough to give me a break to come do it,” said Menkveld.

“I probably would’ve waited for my appointment in September that they booked for me already but this made it a lot more convenient for me,” he added.

Upcoming stops in the area include the Linwood Community Centre today (August 12) and next Thursday (August 19).