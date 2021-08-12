There’s no reason for Trudeau to call a snap election

If a federal election were held today, the Liberals would be returned to power. Polls show the party has a seven-point lead over the Conservatives – 36 to 29 per cent. They also continue to show Justin Trudeau ahead of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and the CPC’s Erin O’Toole as Canadians’ pick as who would make the best prime minister.

The numbers might make it tempting for Trudeau to call a snap election, especially if the party sees the opportunity to regain a majority position. There’s no call for that, however, as the country has a fixed election date – the next is due in October 2023 – and there’s really no appetite for a campaign nor for going to the polls during an ongoing pandemic.

A Nanos poll, for instance, shows just 26 per cent of Canadians would want a fall election.

Democracy Watch has launched an online petition asking new Governor General Mary Simon to say no to any snap election call before the next fixed election date. The organization says a snap election call would be illegal, dishonest, and unfair and dangerous for many voters.

Under the current rules, voters would return to the polls on the set date unless a confidence vote caused the government to fall. There’s little chance of that, as neither the Conservatives nor NDP are in a position to run a campaign – finances aside, the poll numbers aren’t good, and neither O’Toole nor Singh have gained much traction. (The same is true of Green leader Annamie Paul, who’s support isn’t solid even within the party, though a recent move to oust her fizzled out.)

O’Toole’s unknown status is likely to be a factor in reducing the likelihood a quick election precipitated by the opposition. Finances are a concern for all parties just two years since the last election, especially for the NDP. For the Conservatives, they’d certainly like more time before throwing O’Toole into the fray given his inability to resonate with Canadians. The Liberals might like to take a shot at a return to majority status, taking advantage of the goodwill their handling of the pandemic might have engendered, but an election in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis should make that unlikely. (Pandemic-weary Canadians may be less inclined to reward incumbents just now.)

We need only look to the south to see what kind of wrench the coronavirus situation has thrown into the electoral process. There’s no way we want to go down that road if it can be avoided. Canadians certainly have more pressing priorities than dealing with an election campaign, virtual or otherwise.

That said, Elections Canada has been preparing should we head back to the polls. The agency has put together an internal task force to ensure the voting remains “accessible, safe and healthy” for electors and workers. That’s likely to include more voting by mail, though Elections Canada has never handled anything on a large scale.

Officials will certainly want to avoid having voters stand in long lines, increasing the risk of transmitting the virus. Mail-in voting eliminates that kind of risk, with other measures such as additional polling stations spread out over a wider area also serving to lower the risk. There are also options for more advance polls and/or voting at Elections Canada offices. The agency says it is exploring a range of options, though some may require changes to the Canada Elections Act, which falls to the House.

Ideally, this will be a non-issue, at least until the pandemic has passed. In the absence of a move to unseat the minority government, Canadians are scheduled to vote again on Oct. 23, 2023

Trudeau has recently denied rumours he was going to call an election. Reversing course wouldn’t be a first, but it would indicate both bad faith and bald-faced opportunism.