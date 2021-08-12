Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
REED, James Howard

The family of James Howard Reed regretfully share the news of his passing, on August 2, 2021, at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, in Bracebridge, Ontario. He was the beloved father of Adam-James (Zoey), Branden, and Christopher. He was the doting Grandpa to Soleil, Kyleigh, and Aubree.
Jim was born October 15, 1961, in Guelph, first child to Howard and Margaret Joyce (Flewelling) Reed. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Tina), and Jeffrey (Tammy) and his sister Kimberly (Tim). He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, also by his ex-wife and dear friend, Jody Spears. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew.
Jim was the owner of J. Reed Trucking and Moving. He was a successful businessman and wise investor, who worked hard and planned for the future, able to retire to Kilworthy, Ontario in his early 50’s. He was a generous man who touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. His faithful companions, Maverick and Electra, also mourn his loss.
In keeping with James’ wishes, cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence and memories may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com.

