Lalonde, Jean Pierre Roger ( Jay )
Suddenly as the result of an accident on July 28, 2021 in Elmira, Ontario. Jay was the loving husband of Heather Lalonde (nee) Donaghan. Dear and proud father of Amie Lalonde of Banff Alberta and Matthew Lalonde of Elmira. Sadly missed by his sisters Monique Boucher ( Rey ), Pierrette Lalonde and his brother Paris Lalonde. Jay will also be remembered by his mother-in-law Jean Donaghan. Jay was predeceased by his parents Marcel and Emmielline Lalonde. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Graham Giddy Funeral Home 617 King Street N, Waterloo (519-888-7700) on Saturday August 7, 2021 from 11 p.m. -1 p.m. A Catholic Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Father Peter Meyer officiating. Please register your attendance by contacting the funeral home, wear a mask and respect social distancing., Cremation has already taken place. For online condolences and to register or to leave a donation to the charity of your choice, please visit
www.grahamgiddyfh.com