Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Lalonde, Jean Pierre Roger ( Jay )

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Lalonde, Jean Pierre Roger ( Jay )

Suddenly as the result of an accident on July 28, 2021 in Elmira, Ontario. Jay was the loving husband of Heather Lalonde (nee) Donaghan. Dear and proud father of Amie Lalonde of Banff Alberta and Matthew Lalonde of Elmira. Sadly missed by his sisters Monique Boucher ( Rey ), Pierrette Lalonde and his brother Paris Lalonde. Jay will also be remembered by his mother-in-law Jean Donaghan. Jay was predeceased by his parents Marcel and Emmielline Lalonde. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Graham Giddy Funeral Home 617 King Street N, Waterloo (519-888-7700) on Saturday August 7, 2021 from 11 p.m. -1 p.m. A Catholic Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Father Peter Meyer officiating. Please register your attendance by contacting the funeral home, wear a mask and respect social distancing., Cremation has already taken place. For online condolences and to register or to leave a donation to the charity of your choice, please visit
www.grahamgiddyfh.com

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Bowman, James

Bowman, James Peacefully passed away into the presence of his Lord and Saviour early on the morning of…
August 10, 2021
Read the full story

Reiger, Kevin

Reiger, Kevin Passed away at his residence in Elmira on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the age of…
August 4, 2021
Read the full story

NUYS, Debra (Deb) Ann

NUYS, Debra (Deb) Ann On Friday, July 30, 2021, Deb passed away peacefully with her brother and sister…
August 4, 2021
Read the full story

Frey, Lila

Frey, Lila Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age…
July 29, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0