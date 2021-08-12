Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Frozen limeade is a satisfying summer treat

For this recipe we wanted a drinkable frozen treat like Del’s Frozen Lemonade. We found that the best way to create a slushy frozen drink texture was to freeze half of our limeade mixture in ice cube trays and then blend it with the rest of the chilled liquid. Blending solid cubes with some liquid helps the cubes break down faster and create a slushy consistency.

Another important factor in our slush-tastic drink? Sugar. The sugar in the limeade prevents it from freezing completely in the ice cube trays. And the slightly soft cubes are easier to blend into a slush! Lily, our 11-year-old recipe tester says this drink is “perfect for a hot summer day outside.”

Frozen Limeade
Frozen Limeade

Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen
Servings

6

Cups

Ingredients

  • 7 limes

  • 1 cup sugar

  • 4 1/2 cups cold water

Directions

  • Cut 1 lime in half through both ends. Lay lime halves, flat side down, on a cutting board, then cut each half crosswise into thin semicircles.
  • Add lime slices and sugar to a large bowl. Use a potato masher to mash sugar and lime slices together until sugar is completely wet, about 1 minute.
  • Cut the remaining 6 limes in half crosswise. Squeeze lime juice into the bowl with the sugar and lime slices. Pour water into the bowl and stir the mixture until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 minute.
  • Set a fine-mesh strainer over a large pitcher. Carefully pour the mixture through the strainer into the pitcher. Use a rubber spatula to stir and press on limes to get out as much juice as possible. Discard the lime slices in the strainer.
  • Carefully pour half of the lime mixture into two ice cube trays. Freeze until solid, 2 to 3 hours. Place remaining lime juice mixture in refrigerator.
  • When limeade cubes are frozen, transfer to a blender. Pour the remaining lime juice mixture over top. Blend until smooth, 30 to 60 seconds. Pour into glasses and serve immediately.
Observer Staff
