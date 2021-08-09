Break-in Targeting ATM in Woolwich

Crime of the Week: August 9, 2021 Case#: 1774

Offence: Break and Enter Date: July 16, 2021

Location: WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break and enter at a gas station in Woolwich Township.

On July 16, 2021, at approximately 2:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a break-in around King Street North.

Through the initial investigation, police determined that the suspects arrived at the gas station around 2:40 a.m. and used a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck to force entry into the business. The suspects attempted to steal the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) within the business but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The stolen pickup truck was later located ablaze in the area of Weber Street North and Apple Grove Road in St. Jacobs.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

