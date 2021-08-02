Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Police investigating a shooting on Lester Street in Waterloo

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week August 2, 2021                  Case#: 1773

Offence: Offensive Weapons             Date: July 18, 2021

Location: LESTER STREET, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Lester Street in Waterloo.

On July 18, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a person being shot by a pellet gun out front of their residence on Lester Street.

The suspect is unknown at this time. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police are also investigating a report of property to damage that occurred

on July 17, 2021, in the same area. Several vehicles and buildings were struck with what’s believed to be pellets from a pellet gun.

Each incident is being investigated independently, however investigators are trying to determine if they are related.  

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Theft of Sea-Doos in Woolwich Township

Crime of the Week: July 19, 2021           Case#: 1771 Offence: Theft    Date: May 26, 2021 Location: HIGH STREET,…
June 29, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0