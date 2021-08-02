Police investigating a shooting on Lester Street in Waterloo

Crime of the Week August 2, 2021 Case#: 1773

Offence: Offensive Weapons Date: July 18, 2021

Location: LESTER STREET, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Lester Street in Waterloo.

On July 18, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a person being shot by a pellet gun out front of their residence on Lester Street.

The suspect is unknown at this time. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police are also investigating a report of property to damage that occurred

on July 17, 2021, in the same area. Several vehicles and buildings were struck with what’s believed to be pellets from a pellet gun.

Each incident is being investigated independently, however investigators are trying to determine if they are related.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

