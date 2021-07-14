Martin, David
Passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Monday, July 12, 2021 at McMaster Children’s Hospital, Hamilton, at the age of 2 years, 4 months. Beloved son of Maynard B. and Anna (Weber) Martin of Elmira. Dear brother of Laurene, Miriam, Dorcas and Ellen, all at home. Paternal grandson of Abner and Erla (Brubacher) Martin and maternal grandson of Paul and Naomi (Bearinger) Weber. Great-grandchild of Mrs. Annie Martin (the late Sydney) and Mrs. Elisabeth Bearinger (the late Noah). Will be missed by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by one aunt and one cousin. A drive past visitation will take place at the family home, 7524 Reid Woods Drive, Elmira, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m. Please remain in your vehicle and follow the directions of the attendants. A private family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 then to Springfield Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further services.