Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, David

Passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Monday, July 12, 2021 at McMaster Children’s Hospital, Hamilton, at the age of 2 years, 4 months. Beloved son of Maynard B. and Anna (Weber) Martin of Elmira. Dear brother of Laurene, Miriam, Dorcas and Ellen, all at home. Paternal grandson of Abner and Erla (Brubacher) Martin and maternal grandson of Paul and Naomi (Bearinger) Weber. Great-grandchild of Mrs. Annie Martin (the late Sydney) and Mrs. Elisabeth Bearinger (the late Noah). Will be missed by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by one aunt and one cousin. A drive past visitation will take place at the family home, 7524 Reid Woods Drive, Elmira, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. and on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m. Please remain in your vehicle and follow the directions of the attendants. A private family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 then to Springfield Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further services.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Playford, Carolyn

Playford, Carolyn On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Carolyn Mae Playford (nee Brown), went home to be with her…
July 6, 2021

Brubacher, Melinda

Brubacher, Melinda Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday July 5, 2021 at the age…
July 6, 2021
Read the full story

Becker, Darlene (Machan)

Becker, Darlene (Machan) Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Chartwell Elmira LTC,  at the age of…
June 30, 2021
Read the full story

Clifford Warren Snyder

Clifford Warren SnyderMay 24, 1947 – June 26, 2021 Cliff Snyder died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021,…
June 30, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0