Historical Society Award

Graduation for St. Boniface School took place on Monday, June 28th at 7 p.m.
Five years ago St. Boniface school announced a new Grade 8 History Award sponsored by the Maryhill Historical Society. History is kept alive and vibrant by the roles and activities of small community based initiative such as archives and local Historical Societies. Their efforts ensure that future generations can conduct important research and understand Canada’s local stories. The goal of this History Award is to honour significant achievement in history and encourage young people to become involved and excited about local, regional, national and world history. Hayden Weber is the student to receive this award who not only demonstrates good academic standing in this subject area but someone who is genuinely shows an interest in history. He is encouraged to continue questioning local history, as well as notational and world history. Hayden a local history buff and interested in the history of the community and world.