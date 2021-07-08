Raspberries add pops of flavor and color to these muffins

Looking for a sweet bite in the morning? Adding raspberries to your muffin batter yields a tasty bite the whole family will enjoy. And while you’re snacking on these delicious muffins, you can teach the kids some fun facts about raspberries!

For example, even though raspberries are fruits, they are actually NOT berries. Scientifically speaking, berries are fruits whose seeds and flesh come from just one flower. A single raspberry is actually made up of lots of tiny round fruits, each with its own seed. Therefore, a raspberry is called a composite fruit. Look at a raspberry up close or under a magnifying glass, and you can see the individual fruits. How cool is that?

3 cups whole wheat flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons sugar, measured separately

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries (do not thaw if frozen) Directions Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin, including the top, with vegetable oil spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, melted butter, oil and 1 cup sugar until combined. Add buttermilk and vanilla to the sugar mixture and whisk until well combined.

Add the flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Gently stir raspberries into batter. Do not overmix.

Spray a 1/3 cup dry measuring cup with vegetable oil spray. Use the greased measuring cup to divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar evenly over the batter.

Place the muffin tin in the oven. Bake until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of 1 muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove muffin tin from oven. Place muffin tin on a cooling rack and let muffins cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.

Using your fingertips, gently wiggle the muffins to loosen them from the muffin tin and transfer them directly to a cooling rack. Let the muffins cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.