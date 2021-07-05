Police Investigate Robbery at Convenience Store in Cambridge

Crime of the Week: July 5, 2021 Case#: 1769

Offence: Robbery Date: June 20, 2021

Location: CHRISTOPHER DRIVE and CHAMPLAIN BLVD., CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On June 20, 2021, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge.

The suspect entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his 20s and had a thin build. The male was last seen wearing all black clothing and black and white gloves.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo.

