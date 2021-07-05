Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigate Robbery at Convenience Store in Cambridge

Crime of the Week: July 5, 2021           Case#: 1769

Offence: Robbery   Date: June 20, 2021

Location: CHRISTOPHER DRIVE and CHAMPLAIN BLVD., CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On June 20, 2021, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge. 

The suspect entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area. 

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident. 

The suspect has been described as a white male in his 20s and had a thin build. The male was last seen wearing all black clothing and black and white gloves. 

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

