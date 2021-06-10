Schelter, Imelda “Amy”

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Schelter (June 8, 2006). Dear mother of Craig and Kathryn of Charlottetown P.E.I., and Keith and Kelly of Elmira. Dear grandma of Noah and Joshua. Lovingly remembered by her in-laws Murray and Elizabeth Schelter, and Sheila and Joseph Bettencourt. Amy is the last surviving member of her family, having been predeceased by her parents Joseph and Beatrice (Bisch) Cassel, her four sisters Velma Gignac, Muriel Wagatha, Gertrude Kraemer, and Anna Yaeger; and her six brothers Frank, Gerard, Howard, Kenneth, Wilbert and Bernard. Amy was born and raised on the family farm between Macton and Linwood. Amy started work life early, and as a young teenager quickly discovered that she had a special affinity for greeting cards, stationery and office supplies. She worked for a variety of Stationers in Kitchener, London, Windsor and Waterloo. Eventually, in 1974, with husband Don, they moved to Elmira and became the owner operators of Martin’s Book and Gift Store (now operating as Schelters Stockroom Supply Co.). Amy and Don thoroughly enjoyed their years together building a business and raising their family. Amy was at the centre of many things, joyfully bringing her large circle of friends and family together, thoughtfully celebrating each and every one of them. She loved her large family dearly; they were the greatest joy in her life. She will be remembered and missed by so many. She was an active member of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church and Woolwich Senior’s Association. A private family service took place on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Dreisinger Funeral Home chapel, Elmira, followed by interment in Parkview Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Amy’s memory, donations to St. Mary’s Regional Cardiac Care Centre or St. Teresa’s Parish Fund would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.