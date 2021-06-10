A new twist on a BBQ season staple

I guess “lamburger” is technically two words, but not only does it rhyme perfectly with “hamburger” but the word itself allows us to share the letter “b” which not only makes it more environmentally friendly but also “baa” starts with “b,” so we’re off to a great start.

Even though we think of the burger as more of a North American food, its roots come from many cultures over the centuries that made various concoctions with different types of ground meats.

The burger owes a lot to the meatball, which is a similar idea of having seasoned meat stick together in a specific shape.

Asians were making large pork meatballs long before the Americas were even known of, and various other dishes throughout the Mediterranean and Middle East certainly were being done simultaneously, including the “donair” which was made with – you guessed it – ground lamb.

Now that BBQ season is upon us, it makes sense to try out some different burger recipes. This is a little bit of a twist on an old standby, but also very simple.

To add a Greek profile to lamb only makes sense. Try throwing a little feta cheese on top if you really want to Greek it up!

It’s not always easy to find fresh ground lamb this time of year, but your grocer will often carry frozen.

Have yourself a lamb good dinner!

Have yourself a lamb good dinner! Ingredients 1 lb ground lamb

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh oregano

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire

Salt

Pepper

Bundle of watercress

Cherry tomatoes

Buns of your choice

Sauce:

1 cup yogurt

2 cloves garlic

Juice of half a lime

1/2 bunch fresh mint, shredded

Sugar, salt, pepper – pinch of each Directions Combine lamb, garlic, and seasoning.

Form into patties and cook to 165 F.

Combine all sauce ingredients together.

Spread buns with sauce on the bottom, then patties, watercress, and finally cherry tomato.