The Virtual Meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday May 31st at 7:00 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVES & GENEALOGY

Assistance was given to people researching – Drexler, Frank, Goetz, Halter, Hoffman, Issele, Kiefer, Kloepfer, Martin, Reinhart, Sauer, Scherrer, Veroni, Weishar, Weiler, Zimmerman, Zinger and Zuber.

1st time ever researched for people in France. We will be receiving some Reinhart family information for our Genealogy Library.

BIRTHDAY CLUB

Cards sent out for April was 10, 6 for May and 6 will be sent out for June.

CATALOGUING PROJECT

Work is continuing on cataloguing the oversized photos.

CEMETERY

Very little winter damage. One monument has fallen over for some unknown reason. Only a few slab markers will need to be straightened. This year’s projects will be the above heavy work and finally the completion of the 20+ Iron Crosses that were originally painted a French Blue. They have been restored but are just waiting to be painted, while the 70+ other Iron cross monuments are all black. Once this painting is done the “Iron Cross or Lebens Baum’s project” will be completed. Some iron crosses will need further work to replace missing scrolls etc. but soon have been restored and painted actually a never ending job.

CHURCH

There were 2 baptisms and 2 deaths that have taken place during the past two months.

COMMUNITY

News from the Kitchener Public Library: After a very long incubation period, they are announcing the launch of History in the Making, KPL’s new digital platform (https://makinghistory.kpl.org) . Currently, content from the Grace Schmitt Room is included, but this will expand to Heffner Studio in the coming months. You can reach the site from the home page for the GSR (www.kpl.org/localhistory) too.

The Waterloo Historical Society photograph collection has been moved to this new site from http://vitacollections.ca/kpl-gsr. The OurDigitalWorld site will be decommissioned shortly.

For more details on the site, please see https://historicallyspeakingkitchener.wordpress.com/2021/05/10/find-your-history-in-the-making/

MEMBERSHIP – There are a total of 294 member households of these 177 are being sent emails. There was one new life time member who joined.

NEWSLETTER & CALENDAR – the Summer newsletter will be going out later this month.

PROGRAM – At this point in time all programs are unfortunately cancelled. Heritage Day this year will be done virtually and will be an exciting event.

RESOURCE CENTRE

The flowerbeds are continually being looked after. In July, it is hoped that the executive will be able to organize the rooms at the Halter House. Arrange the rooms upstairs and the displays. Clean up in the kitchen and the basement.

SCHOOL

St. Boniface school in Maryhill will be closing in June. The new school year will open in Breslau in September. We have received 2 boxes of photo albums and will be receiving the monument of a former student who passed away.

NEW BUSINESS

An update was given on what is planned for the virtual tour through the village, We will have to soon think of elections for the coming year. Do you know someone who would like to volunteer in helping preserve our history?