WRPS launch of body-worn video and in-car video pilot project

The Waterloo Regional Police Service this week announced the official launch of its body-worn video (BWV) and in-car video (ICV) technology pilot project.

The project will include the deployment of 70 body-worn video cameras and 40 in-car video systems out of the WRPS North Patrol Division and Traffic Unit.

“This is an exciting time for WRPS and the Waterloo Region community,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “As we move towards utilizing current technology to enhance and strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will carefully and thoroughly evaluate the program to ensure it has the best impact on our service, the judicial system and our community.”

The project will run from June to December.

The pilot project was first announced during a Police Services Board meeting on March 12.

MAY 25

6:38 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of three female youths on top of the roof of Elmira Children’s Centre located on William Street in Elmira. Upon police arrival, the youths were not located, however, a window to the centre was found to be broken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:14 PM | A member of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Neighbourhood Patrol observed a vehicle travelling in the area of Three Bridges Road and Listowel Road in Woolwich Township. A traffic stop was conducted. Through investigation, the driver was determined to register in the “warn range” (between 0.05 and 0.08 blood alcohol concentration) and as a result, was given a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

MAY 26

1:05 PM | Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area Erbs Road and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling east on Erbs Road when the driver lost control, crossed over into the westbound lanes, before entering a ditch and striking a hydro pole. There was moderate damage to the vehicle and minor damage to the pole. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 60-year-old male, was charged with ‘drive left of centre’ under the Highway Traffic Act.

MAY 27

10:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a report of a theft of cattle from a farm property on Perth Road 110 in the Township of Perth East. Sometime during the day on May 27, unknown suspect(s) attended a rural farm property and took two young Jersey cows from a field. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time. The public is asked to report suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

10:03 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on Arthur Street South near Gerrat Drive, north of St. Jacobs.

MAY 28

5:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report that a vehicle was entered while parked at an address on Sliverbirch Lane in Wellesley. Nothing was taken. There are no suspects at this time.