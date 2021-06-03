Waterloo Nuclear and Radiography sets up new location

Waterloo Nuclear and Radiography, which offers a medical diagnostic imaging services such as x-rays, ultrasounds and mammograms, has a new clinic in Elmira.

The newly opened location at 10 Church St. W. is something of a homecoming for WNR, which got its start in Elmira before relocating to St. Jacobs about 11 years ago.

Having acquired the operation in Elmira back then, managing director Vijay Gupta moved it closer to Waterloo – its King Street office is near the farmers’ market. Now, he says he’s happy to be setting up shop again in Elmira, providing nearby testing for the patients of in-town doctors as well as those from the wider area.

“It feels great to be back to where it all began,” said Gupta.

Elmira Diagnostic Imaging is located in the former Brox building, providing services such as ultrasounds, vascular testing, x-rays, bone mineral density and mammograms. Although the site had its soft opening this week, a grand opening is still set to come with a small celebration. The site will have four staff on site when it is fully operational.

As with the St. Jacobs location, Gupta said the goal is to provide the quickest turnaround on test results in the area.

“Because our services are 24-hour turnaround, we are the only one. We have patients coming as far as Elora and Fergus because the hospital is four to six weeks behind, and the other hospitals are behind, too. So, we get patients from Wellington County and [beyond],” he said, adding that “our guarantee is that we get the report of the diagnostic scanning within 24 hours to the doctor.”

With the return to Elmira, Gupta said he looks forward to welcoming local patients.

“I want to thank them all for supporting us in St. Jacobs. And now that we are here, we’ll do our best – we’ve always bent over backwards to try and help anybody who needs help,” he said. “Anytime a patient calls [and says] ‘I’m booked at the hospital six weeks later, when can I come in?’ I would say, ‘you come in now.’ If my staff has to stay back to take care of it, we’ll do that.

“Our basic motive is, if we can help ease off somebody’s pain and put them back to normal somewhere along the line.”

The opening of the Elmira location is just one of the ways WNR is continuing to expand, with a new office also opening at 380 King St. in Waterloo.

Appointments at Elmira Diagnostic Imaging are through referral. For more information, visit their website.