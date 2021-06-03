Martin, Eileen

It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen (Gingrich) Martin announces her passing on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hospice Waterloo Region. Eileen was in her 92nd year, born November 4th, 1929. Lovingly remembered by her children Kristine (Chris) McCabe, Ken (Rosslyn) Millard-Martin, Fred Martin and Brian Martin. Eileen is survived by only one of her four sisters, Fern Metzger. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Shawn (Rhonda) Brubacher, Shannon (Matt) Daniel, Kyle Martin, Ben (Maartje) Millard-Martin, Robin Millard-Martin, Abbey (Andrew) Gopsill, Breanna (Zach) Martin, Cole Martin and Emma Martin and by her great-grandchildren Mya Brubacher, Ayla Brubacher and Ellie and Arlo Gopsill. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Vernon, son Rodney, grandson Jesse and sisters Olive Shantz, Wilma Gingrich and Doris Gingrich. Eileen was born in Waterloo County on the 4th Concession of Peel. She raised her family on a farm in Alma and later Elmira. She spent many years working at the Elmira Nursing Home, later Chateau Gardens in Elmira. She spent countless hours volunteering and looking after her grandchildren. Her door was always open to friends, family and some of their strays. Eileen was loved by all who knew her. We will miss her immensely. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A private service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Family and friends are invited to view the Livestream of the service which can be found on her tribute page of the funeral home website. Eileen will rest in peace with her husband and son at Floradale Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In Eileen’s memory, donations to MCC or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home. A special thank you to all of the staff at Hospice Waterloo Region and Waterloo Wellington LHIN for their exceptional care.