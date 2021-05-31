For 13 years the annual Right to Life Walkathon had taken place in Maryhill. Usually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day and was either a walk around the Maryhill Heritage park or the last couple years through the village of Maryhill. But last year it did not take place. However some members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League met in front of the memorial of the aborted children on the church lawn to pray the rosary. This year it took place again but on Saturday, May 29th with Father Grayson Hope.
1st Annual Food drive
Maryhill held their 1st Annual Food drive over the Easter Weekend thanks to Erin Parsons. Erin posted on…