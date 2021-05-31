Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Right to Life

byDiane Strickler
May 31, 2021
23 views
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

For 13 years the annual Right to Life Walkathon had taken place in Maryhill.  Usually on the Saturday before Mother’s Day and was either a walk around the Maryhill Heritage park or the last couple years through the village of Maryhill.  But last year it did not take place.  However some members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League met in front of the memorial of the aborted children on the church lawn to pray the rosary.  This year it took place again but on Saturday, May 29th with Father Grayson Hope.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

1st Annual Food drive

Maryhill held their 1st Annual Food drive over the Easter Weekend thanks to Erin Parsons. Erin posted on…
April 7, 2021
Read the full story

Maryhill Historical Society Meeting

The virtual meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday March 22, 2021 at 7pm. COMMITTEE…
March 25, 2021
Read the full story

Maryhill Historical Society

The first meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held virtually on Sunday January 17th at 2 p.m. …
January 25, 2021
Read the full story

St. Boniface Church

Things are so different during Advent at St. Boniface Church this year with COVID.  The parishioners always gave…
December 22, 2020
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0