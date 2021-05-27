An angry sauce? Not by the taste of it!

One of the greatest uses of “spell check” is for nice big words like “arrabbiata.”

This one of those words that you can’t help remember is it two Ts and one R or the other way around?

The word arrabbiata is not only a big fancy word but also has a big meaning: “Angry.” Yes it sounds funny to answer the question “what’s for dinner?” with the answer being “angry sauce”! This is what happens when we translate words into English literally!

An arrabbiata is traditionally made with three simple ingredients (as most Italian recipes do), which are tomatoes, garlic, and chili peppers. It is a sauce where the chili peppers are meant to shine (bold and spicy), thus the “angry” reference.

I like to make this sauce a little chunky for the summertime with the addition of some diced cubed summer veggies that give it a little more substance and mellow the spice a little.

To further identify some ingredients listed, the “San Marzano” tomato is one that is very similar to a Roma only slightly more elongated. It has a slightly better pulp-to-water ratio and is also a little less acidic. It is slightly more expensive, of course, but could certainly be subbed for regular canned tomatoes if you prefer.

If you grew up in Canada in the ’70s, you might think “BTO” stands for rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive, but when the term is used in Italian cooking it refers to “Basil, Thyme, Oregano.”

One could of course use any type of noodle for this dish, but it’s just traditionally done with penne as alfredo is typically served with fettuccini and spaghetti is served with meatballs, etc.

What’s your favourite noodle? A “penne” for your thoughts!

Pin Print Summer Arrabbiata Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Ingredients 2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Red onion, diced

1 each red/green pepper, diced

2 zucchinis, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup red wine

1 can San Marzano tomatoes (750ml)

1 red chili pepper

1/2 tsp. each BTO

Salt

Pepper

1 lb penne noodles

Cheese for sprinkling/garnish Directions Sweat veggies until tender crisp in olive oil.

Deglaze with red wine, reduce.

Add tomatoes and seasoning.

Allow to simmer gently for a good 20-30 minutes.

Blanch Penne noodles in boiling water for a good 10-11 minutes or until done.

Drain and toss with noodles, finish as desired.