New federal revenue allows Wellesley to expand road projects this year

A increased share in federal gas-tax revenue cleared the way for Wellesley to expand the number of paving projects lined up for township roads this year.

Three new stretches of road, projects previously put on hold, are back on the agenda now that the township is to receive another $343,000, its share of some $2.2 billion in additional gas tax funding announced by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland just ahead of the 2021 federal budget.

Areas which will now see asphalt work include Ament Line from Lichty Road to Chalmers-Forrest Road, Friedmann Street from Adelaide Street to the cul-de-sac, and Adelaide Street from #57 to dead end. Concrete work around the cenotaph at Linwood Community Centre will also take place.

The new work will add $145,000 to the contract already awarded to Brantco Construction to carry out paving work in the township. That takes the bill to $850,000 from $705,000.

Meeting online Tuesday night, Wellesley councillors approved the expansion, reinstating work that had previously been dropped due to budget concerns.

Thanks to the new funding, the township can return to the full scope of work, public works director Chris Cook explained.

Even with the $145,000 being spent on road work, there will remain about $198,000 in new gas-tax revenue.

In response to a question from Mayor Joe Nowak, Cook said the remaining $198,000 has been earmarked for a reserve fund, noting the township has a number of major construction projects lined up for the future, including reconstructions of Park Street and Queen’s Bush Road.

Councillors also awarded a tender to Parkway Ford in Waterloo for a new 2022 three-quarter ton, single cab 4×4 pickup truck. The total purchase price will be $46,471.76, including the township’s HST rate of 1.76 per cent.

The Parkway bid was the lower of two received by the township.

The vehicle will be added to the public works department fleet.