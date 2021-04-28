Bowman, Orvie

Passed away into the loving hands of his Lord and Saviour on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 48 as the result of an accident.

Beloved husband and best friend of Heather (Hoffman) Bowman of Elmira. Devoted and unconditionally loving father of Jaron, Danya and Karis. Precious son and son-in-law of Edwin and Nancy (Martin) Bowman of RR 1, Elmira, and Helena (McNeill) Hoffman and the late Allan Hoffman (2020) of Elmira. Brother and brother-in-law of Arnold and Selina Bowman, Arlene and Earl Bowman, Paul and Leslie Bowman, Vera and James Bowman, Andy and Giselle Bowman, Nora and David Reist, Elsie and Clarence Brubacher, Martha and David Martin, the late Rodney Hoffman (1992), and Philip and Elizabeth Hoffman.

Orvie will be lovingly remembered by the extended Hoffman and Bowman families, including his many nieces and nephews.

Orvie was a highly respected leader and colleague as the Chief Financial and Investment Officer at MEDA (Mennonite Economic Development Associates), and in previous roles at Allianz Global Assistance Canada, Sun Life Financial, Schlegel Villages, and Manulife Financial. He was also a board member at Ray of Hope, and a valued volunteer at several other organizations. He will be deeply missed by his Woodside Church family in Elmira, and his wide network of friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Please visit Orvie’s tribute page to leave condolences, and to stream the online service which will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Donations in memory of Orvie may be made to MEDA’s strategic plan ‘Towards an Equal World’ or Ray of Hope either directly or through the funeral home.