Hartman (Baron), Susan (Sue)
1970 – 2021

Susan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital as a result of a heart attack.

Susan is survived by her parents Al and Helen Baron. Proud and loving mother of Rosemarie and Claire Hartman. She is also survived by her brother Chris Baron, his wife Donna and their children Hannah and Bryce. Kind and compassionate, Susan will be sadly missed by her “church” family and her many friends.

Susan loved watching her girls play sports and she was a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For the past 2 ½ years she lived at Barnswallow Place Care Community. The family would like to thank all the staff for the excellent care they gave her.

As per her wishes cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. A future Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo.

Condolences for the family and donations to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.

She is now free to walk with God in His garden.

