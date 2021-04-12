Crime of the Week: April 12, 2021 Case#: 1757

Offence: Robbery Date: Apr 1, 2021

Location: St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, ON Canada

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On April 1, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store located in the area of St. Andrews Street and Southwood Drive in Cambridge.

The female subject was observed leaving the store with stolen merchandise and was confronted by an employee. The female assaulted the employee before fleeing the area.

The female has been described as white, with long red hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.

