Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Robbery at Convenience Store in Cambridge

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: April 12, 2021           Case#: 1757

Offence: Robbery     Date:  Apr 1, 2021

Location: St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, ON Canada

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On April 1, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store located in the area of St. Andrews Street and Southwood Drive in Cambridge.

The female subject was observed leaving the store with stolen merchandise and was confronted by an employee. The female assaulted the employee before fleeing the area.

The female has been described as white, with long red hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Avatar
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

CHALMERS ST S, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 29, 2021           Case#: 1755 Offence: Robbery     Date:  February 6, 2021 On Saturday, February…
March 24, 2021
Read the full story

THE BOARDWALK, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 22, 2021           Case#: 1754 Offence: Robbery     Date:  February 6, 2021 On February 6,…
February 26, 2021
Read the full story

KING ST N, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 15, 2021           Case#: 1753 Offence: Robbery    Date:  February 10, 2021 Waterloo Regional Police…
February 26, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0