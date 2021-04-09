Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Shantz, Levi

Died peacefully at his home at RR 1, West Montrose on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 78. Levi Shantz, beloved husband of Edna (Martin) Shantz. Dear father of Cleason and Alice Shantz of RR 1, West Montrose. He will be missed by his grandchildren Marilyn (Paul) Martin, Leroy, Arlene (Amsey) Gingrich, Miriam, Leonard, Laura, and one great-grandson. Survived by three brothers and four sisters.  Predeceased by his foster daughter Susan (1967), parents Orvie and Elvina (Wideman) Shantz, five brothers, two sisters and one sister-in-law. A drive by visitation will be held at the family home, 1033 Tribe Road, RR 1, West Montrose, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday April 11, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. Service and burial by invitation only will take place at Meadow Grove Mennonite Meeting House.

Dreisinger Funeral Home 

close

