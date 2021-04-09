Beitz, Shirley Doreen
Passed away at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the age of 86. Family was thankful and blessed to comfort and be with Shirley during her last challenging days and hours. Predeceased by her husband Robert Beitz, parents Salome and Harvey Reger and eight siblings. Survived by her sister Elaine Greenhous, brothers Richard (Lynda), Paul (Josephine), Kenneth (Ruth), and Harold, and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was a generous and kind-hearted person who treasured time with family. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Memorial donations to St. James Lutheran Church, Elmira would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the funeral home. Sincere gratitude to the staff at Barnswallow Place for their support and loving care.