KING ST N, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: March 15, 2021 Case#: 1753

Offence: Robbery Date: February 10, 2021

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on February 5, 2021, in the area of King Street North in Waterloo. At approximately 4:45 p.m. a female victim was walking through the parking lot when she was approached from behind by an unknown suspect. The suspect grabbed the victim’s handbag, and as a result, the victim fell to the ground. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot and jumping the fence which leads to the area of High Street. Police are looking to identify and speak with this individual in connection to the incident.

