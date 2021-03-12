Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Fire in Linwood

All residents of a home on Manser Road near Ament Line were evacuated after a fire Friday morning. Emergency crews from Linwood, Wellesley and St. Clements responded to a call they received just after 4:30 a.m. and arrived to a fully involved house fire. No injuries were reported, and Manser Road is expected to be closed for some time. The home was completely destroyed by the blaze.

