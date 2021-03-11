Wellesley location selected for vaccination clinic, with site opening Monday

A vaccination clinic will open in Wellesley Monday, one of four locations announced today (Thursday) by the Region of Waterloo, which anticipates an increased supply of vaccine.

Appointments are still limited to relatively few people in the first phase of the rollout, including octogenarians. Residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine can book their appointment at any clinic location in Waterloo Region.

The Wellesley clinic is being set up at 3710 Nafziger Drive, Unit A, operated with the support of the Centre for Family Medicine Health Team in partnership with the Woolwich Community Health Centre and the Elmira Medical Family Health Organization.

It will ramp up to be open seven days a week when a steady supply of vaccines is available, the region said in a release.

“Accessibility of vaccination clinics is incredibly important which is why we are working with community leaders and primary care providers to open more clinics to serve local residents,” said Shirley Hilton, head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force. “We know there are residents in the townships, and vulnerable community members in urban and rural areas who need us to bring the vaccine to them.”

Tomorrow, a vaccination clinic opens at Langs Community Health Centre, 1145 Concession Rd. The interim, medium-sized clinic is accessible for the 80+ population and will be open five days a week (Monday to Friday) until April by which time the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will be open.

That second Cambridge location, which will host the region’s largest vaccination clinic, is to open March 22 at the site of the former RONA store, 66 Pinebush Rd.

Also on Monday, a vaccination clinic will open at the Health Sciences Campus, 10 Victoria St. S. in Kitchener, at the site of the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy. It will be open to the general public, and will ramp up to be open seven days a week when a steady supply of vaccines is available.

Waterloo Region’s vaccination clinic at Grand River Hospital will be closing mid-March to prepare for the Grand River Hospital team’s move to the new Cambridge Pinebush location. Appointments are available at the Grand River Hospital until end of day March 19.

The vaccination clinic at 435 The Boardwalk in Waterloo will be moving into a larger space at the same location on March 29, and will be expanding its hours and immunization capacity in the coming weeks and months.

Planning is underway for other vaccination locations throughout Waterloo Region, including primary care sites to serve North Dumfries and Elmira, according to the Public Health department.

Mobile vaccination teams are currently vaccinating seniors across Waterloo Region in congregate care settings.