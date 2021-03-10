In Loving Memory of

Earl Auger – March 16, 2020

I often sit and wonder why God took my precious man who was always there with a caring, helpful hand. We all miss you so much, hubby, dad, grandpa and friend but would never wish your body through suffering again. Life sure has changed. I miss you everyday but always remember our life together at night as I pray. Life goes on feeling your presence unseen, unheard and knowing the love and life we shared 59 years becomes loving thoughts, pictures and memories forever. Joan, Dwayne, Bonnie and families. I appreciate my family and friends.