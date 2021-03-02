Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Noah M.

Passed away at his residence on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the age of 36. Husband of Mary (Lahman) Martin. Father of Benjamin, Miriam, and Ruth. Son of Ezra B. and Rachel Martin. Brother of Lena (William) Bauman, Allen (Selinda) Martin, Elias (Selema) Martin, Adeline (Simeon) Bowman, Adina (Alvin) Bauman, Nancy (Cleason) Brubacher, Lydian (Martin) Frey, Rachel (Ion) Martin, and Lucinda (Andrew) Bowman. Visitation took place on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the family residence. A funeral service and burial was held at Martin Mennonite Meeting House. 

Dreisinger Funeral Home

Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
