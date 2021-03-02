Burkhart, Amos B.

Peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Elvina (Martin) Burkhart. Loving father of Melissa Burkhart of Wallenstein, and Leroy and Ruthann Burkhart of Harriston. Dear grandfather to four grandchildren. Brother to Anna and Vernon Martin of Elmira; Lorne and Annie Burkhart, Leonard and Erma Burkhart, Paul and Esther Burkhart, all of Wallenstein; James and Laura Burkhart of Hawkesville; Naomi and Allen Martin of Drayton. Brother-in-law to Almeda and Josiah Bauman, Martha and John Martin, Ishmael and Esther Martin, Naomi and Murray Martin, Simon and Beatrice Martin, Salema and John Brubacher. Predeceased by his parents Henry S. and Lydian (Brubacher) Burkhart, and stepmother Amy (Martin) Burkhart. A drive past viewing was held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 2 – 5 and 6 – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the family home, 5761 Buehler Line, RR 1, Wallenstein. Service and burial by invitation only took place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Weaverland Mennonite Meeting House.

Dreisinger Funeral Home