Michel, Barbara

Michel, Barbara

Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Thursday,  February, 25, 2021 at the age of 93. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Andy, who passed away 4 weeks ago. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Barbara’s visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Those unable to attend may view Barbara’s service via the livestream.

 Interment Parkview Cemetery.

