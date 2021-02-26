Michel, Barbara

Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Thursday, February, 25, 2021 at the age of 93. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Andy, who passed away 4 weeks ago. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Barbara’s visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Those unable to attend may view Barbara’s service via the livestream.

Interment Parkview Cemetery. Click here to view Barbara’s memorial