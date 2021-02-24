Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Smith, Duncan James

Born June 7, 1954 and passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his residence with family at his side. Duncan is survived by his three sons: Nicholas (Sabrina), Tyler (Marj) and Andrew (Rebecca); his sisters Sandra and Daphne, and his brother Brian. Much loved grandpa of Kennedy, Paityn and Shane. He will be missed by several nieces and nephews. Caesar, his fur baby, will also miss him. Duncan worked at the City of Kitchener in the Utility Department for 38 years and contributed to his Elmira community in many volunteer positions. Due to the present pandemic, no service will be held at this time. In memory of Duncan, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

