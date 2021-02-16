Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Charlotte Isobel Vines (nee Tanner)

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Charlotte, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.

Charlotte Vines of Elmira, treasured wife of Harvey Vines (2004). Much loved mother of Mark (Linda) Vines and Brenda (Marc) Desormeaux. Proud grandmother of Emily and Heather Vines and Claire Desormeaux.

Charlotte was the youngest daughter of Florence and George Tanner, and grew up on a farm in Millbank, ON with her sisters Mary Rider (2015) and Dorothy Mueller (2017). With a strong sense of community, Charlotte was a long serving and proud member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and an awarded volunteer with Canadian Blood Services and the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival. She had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping and canoeing for many years. She shared her Grandmother’s love and talent of sewing and quilting.

Charlotte was a member of St John’s Anglican Church in Elora and latterly joined Christ Anglican Church in Drayton where she contributed significantly to their restoration efforts.

Mom’s enduring faith, devotion to Harvey, commitment and loyalty to friends and her endless love and support of all her family has set an example for us to follow – she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

At Charlotte’s request, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The service will be livestreamed to Charlotte’s tribute page on the funeral home website starting with a photo tribute. Spring interment will be held at Millbank Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion or Canadian Blood Services would be gratefully appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Ron Occhionero

Ron Occhionero Peacefully with his family by his side at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener on February 10, 2021…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

Merle Bearinger

Merle Bearinger Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton at the age…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

BAUMAN, Lydia Ann

BAUMAN, Lydia Ann Peacefully at the age of 105 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in her suite at…
February 16, 2021
Read the full story

Judith D A Witney (Musselman)

Judith D A Witney (Musselman)Jan. 9, 1947 – Feb. 10, 2021 We have lost one of the kindest,…
February 12, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0