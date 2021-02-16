Charlotte Isobel Vines (nee Tanner)

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Charlotte, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.

Charlotte Vines of Elmira, treasured wife of Harvey Vines (2004). Much loved mother of Mark (Linda) Vines and Brenda (Marc) Desormeaux. Proud grandmother of Emily and Heather Vines and Claire Desormeaux.

Charlotte was the youngest daughter of Florence and George Tanner, and grew up on a farm in Millbank, ON with her sisters Mary Rider (2015) and Dorothy Mueller (2017). With a strong sense of community, Charlotte was a long serving and proud member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and an awarded volunteer with Canadian Blood Services and the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival. She had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping and canoeing for many years. She shared her Grandmother’s love and talent of sewing and quilting.

Charlotte was a member of St John’s Anglican Church in Elora and latterly joined Christ Anglican Church in Drayton where she contributed significantly to their restoration efforts.

Mom’s enduring faith, devotion to Harvey, commitment and loyalty to friends and her endless love and support of all her family has set an example for us to follow – she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

At Charlotte’s request, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. The service will be livestreamed to Charlotte’s tribute page on the funeral home website starting with a photo tribute. Spring interment will be held at Millbank Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion or Canadian Blood Services would be gratefully appreciated by the family and can be made through the funeral home.