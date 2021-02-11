Province postpones March Break until mid-April

“April Break” may not have the same ring to it, but that’s this year’s timing for the weeklong interlude from school.

Provincial Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced today that March Break would be postponed rather than cancelled.

“To fight against COVID-19, and under best advice made to us from medical experts, Ontario is postponing March Break until the week of April 12. This decision was made on that advice from public health officials, including the province’s chief medical officer of health and many local medical officers of health as well,” said Lecce via an online briefing, noting the move was necessary to help ensure schools remain a safe place.

“At this time, it is critical that we continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and their families. So we can continue with the safe return to in-person learning, postponing March Break – not cancelling it – is an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission.

“We recognize the congregation is a key driver of the spread of COVID-19, something we realized over the winter break, and we will not take that risk again with your child, with our staff, with Ontario families. The decision is all the more important as we move to protect our communities from the emerging variants of this disease,” said Lecce, referring to a more-transmissible UK variant and the recently discovered Brazilian strain.

“I recognize that this is one more change in the year that has been challenging for so many students and our education staff who continue to work so hard, but is one made on the best advice of public health officials to keep them safe and to keep our schools open in this province. It is of the utmost importance that we do not travel at this time, especially as we head into the month of March.

While the postponement doesn’t apply to private schools, the provincial government is requesting that such institutions follow suit.

“We’re asking everyone in the education space to work with us, collaborate in the interest of public health so that we can get back to some normal and keep our kids safe both in public and private schools in Ontario.”