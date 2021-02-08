CHARLES ST E, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Crime of the Week: February 8, 2021           Case#: 1748

Offence: Weapons Offence       Date:  June 7, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred on June 7, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of Charles Street East and Cedar Street South, in Kitchener.

 Police responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. It is believed that a dispute broke out between two individuals and shots were fired. Many people were seen fleeing the residence at the time of the incident.

Numerous callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. One adult male suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition. The suspect has been described as a black male, with a thin build and short black hair.

View the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGcYQuE5Dto&feature=youtu.be.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

