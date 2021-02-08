CHARLES ST E, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 8, 2021 Case#: 1748

Offence: Weapons Offence Date: June 7, 2020

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred on June 7, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of Charles Street East and Cedar Street South, in Kitchener.

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. It is believed that a dispute broke out between two individuals and shots were fired. Many people were seen fleeing the residence at the time of the incident.

Numerous callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. One adult male suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition. The suspect has been described as a black male, with a thin build and short black hair.

View the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGcYQuE5Dto&feature=youtu.be.

