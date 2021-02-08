Bauman, Elsie

Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs. Elsie (Martin) Bauman in her 92nd year, formerly of RR 2, Drayton. Beloved wife of the late William Bauman (February 3, 2019). Dear mother of Erla and Richard Weber of West Montrose, Agnes and Murray Bauman of Drayton, Doris and Elmer Frey of Drayton, Fern and Stephen Martin of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Sister of Leona and Isaac Brubacher, and Lloyd and Brenda Martin. Sister-in-law of Luella Martin, Phyllis Martin, and Lorraine Martin. Predeceased by her parents Lincoln and Elvina (Shoemaker) Martin, brothers Elmer, Milford, Willard, and sisters Beatrice Martin, and Mildred (Elo) Bowman, and one great-grandson. A drive past viewing was held on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the home of Elmer and Doris Frey. A private family service was held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private burial and service followed at Goshen Mennonite Meeting House.