Man charged for child porn after search warrant at Maryhill residence

A 38-year-old Maryhill man was charged today (Feb. 4) in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police announced this afternoon that they had carried out a search warrant at a Maryhill residence as part of an investigation launched in October by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The suspect was charged with two counts of ‘possession of child pornography’ and ‘make child pornography available.’

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.