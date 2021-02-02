Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Diebold, John Vincent

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
February 2, 2021
15 views
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Diebold, John Vincent

A well known resident of Elmira for years passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, February 1, 2021, in his 86th year, as a result of Covid-19. Gone is the pain, the confusion and the struggle replaced by light, love and peace. John took life as it came and made the best of it. Never once did we hear him complain. Beloved husband of the late Betty Diebold (2010) for over 48 years. Left to mourn are his siblings Theresa Cassel, Jim (Sharon) Diebold, Gladys (Willie) Metzger, Grace (Bill) Young, Bob (Linda) Diebold, Wayne (Brenda) Diebold, Roy (Robin) Diebold and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Helen (Ray) and Jerome Diebold, brother Earl, sisters Marie Foerster and Hilda Cassel, brothers-in-law Howard Foerster, Edmund Cassel and Bill Cassel. At John’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. John will be placed with the love of his life at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In John’s memory, donations to Chateau Gardens Auxiliary, Elmira or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be obtained though the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

Dance again John and Betty.

We will always remember you both.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Cassandra Merlihan
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

McDougall, Diane, Elaine

McDougall, Diane, Elaine   Diane Elaine McDougall in her 61st year, passed away after a short illness at Cambridge…
February 2, 2021
Read the full story

FLETCHER, Brian

FLETCHER, Brian Our hearts are broken. Brian took his last breath while listening to 50’s/60’s rock n’ roll…
February 1, 2021
Read the full story

Freeman, Leah

Freeman, Leah Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Barnswallow Place, Elmira, at the age of…
January 29, 2021
Read the full story

Michel, Andreas “Andy”

Michel, Andreas “Andy” Passed away on January 27, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 93.…
January 28, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0