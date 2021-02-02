Diebold, John Vincent

A well known resident of Elmira for years passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, February 1, 2021, in his 86th year, as a result of Covid-19. Gone is the pain, the confusion and the struggle replaced by light, love and peace. John took life as it came and made the best of it. Never once did we hear him complain. Beloved husband of the late Betty Diebold (2010) for over 48 years. Left to mourn are his siblings Theresa Cassel, Jim (Sharon) Diebold, Gladys (Willie) Metzger, Grace (Bill) Young, Bob (Linda) Diebold, Wayne (Brenda) Diebold, Roy (Robin) Diebold and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Helen (Ray) and Jerome Diebold, brother Earl, sisters Marie Foerster and Hilda Cassel, brothers-in-law Howard Foerster, Edmund Cassel and Bill Cassel. At John’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. John will be placed with the love of his life at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In John’s memory, donations to Chateau Gardens Auxiliary, Elmira or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be obtained though the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

Dance again John and Betty.

We will always remember you both.