Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

PRESTON ST and CHARLES ST E, KITCHENER ON Canada

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Crime of the Week: February 1, 2021           Case#: 1747

Offence: Sexual Assault         Date:  January 15, 2021

On January 15, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the area of the Delta Street pathway, between Charles Street East and Sydney Street South, in Kitchener. The female victim reported that she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted before he fled the area. The suspect was last seen running up Delta Street to Preston Street and turning towards King Street East.

The male has been described as 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, with a slim/medium build, and possibly had facial hair. Police are looking to identify and speak with this individual in connection to the incident. The male was last seen wearing multi coloured gloves, a dark coloured hoodie, black pants, and a blue surgical mask.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Observer Admin
Author
Observer Admin
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Christmas Message

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and…
December 3, 2020
Read the full story

WEBER ST W, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: December 14, 2020    Case#: 1745 Offence: Weapons offence Date:  NOVEMBER 9, 2020    on October 28,…
December 3, 2020
Read the full story

HUME DR, CAMBRDIGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: December 7, 2020    Case#: 1744 Offence: Weapons offence Date:  OCTOBER 26, 2020 On October 25,…
December 3, 2020
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0