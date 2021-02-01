PRESTON ST and CHARLES ST E, KITCHENER ON Canada

Crime of the Week: February 1, 2021 Case#: 1747

Offence: Sexual Assault Date: January 15, 2021

On January 15, 2021, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the area of the Delta Street pathway, between Charles Street East and Sydney Street South, in Kitchener. The female victim reported that she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted before he fled the area. The suspect was last seen running up Delta Street to Preston Street and turning towards King Street East.

The male has been described as 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, with a slim/medium build, and possibly had facial hair. Police are looking to identify and speak with this individual in connection to the incident. The male was last seen wearing multi coloured gloves, a dark coloured hoodie, black pants, and a blue surgical mask.

