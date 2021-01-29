Freeman, Leah

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Barnswallow Place, Elmira, at the age of 94. Dear mother of Dorothy Sittler of Windsor, Beatrice (Arlen) Laro of Drumbo, Willy Freeman (Beth Wink) of Lisle, Bob (Mayi) Freeman of Surrey, BC, Florence (Paul) Geisel of Wallenstein, Mildred Freeman Rieder (David Rieder), Omar Freeman, both of Elmira, Eleanor Freeman, and Lorraine Ziegler of St. Agatha. Loved grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother John Brubacher, sisters-in-law Adline Brubacher and Lydia Freeman, many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents John K. and Leah (Martin) Brubacher, brothers Elias and Abe, sisters Mary Freeman and Susannah MacNeil. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. Masks are mandatory, please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. A private family service will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed to Leah’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to MCC or Community Care Concepts would be appreciated.