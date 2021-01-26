Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
MacDonald, Gerald Alphonse “Al”

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home in Elmira at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Dolson) MacDonald (2010). Survived by his daughter-in-law Kasey MacDonald, son-in-law Mark Blasman, grandchildren David, Tara, Jenna, and Joshua Blasman; Jason (Ashley), Kris and Jessica MacDonald, and great-grandchildren Nixon, Spencer and Connor. Predeceased by his parents John A. and Florence (De-Coste) MacDonald, daughter Andrea (2006), and son Grant (2016). A special thank you to Al’s neighbours for the concern, support and care. Al was a poet, artist and musician, and always put others ahead of himself. At Al’s request, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

Cassandra Merlihan
Related Posts
Read the full story

Burkhart, Ivan

Burkhart, Ivan Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age…
January 27, 2021
Read the full story

Brown, Betty Patricia

Brown, Betty PatriciaMarch 9, 1928- January 22, 2021 The family of Betty Brown is heartbroken to announce her…
January 26, 2021
Read the full story

GOODYEAR, Anne Theresa (nee MacKay)

GOODYEAR, Anne Theresa (nee MacKay)1937 – 2021 Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness at St. Mary’s General…
January 26, 2021
Read the full story

McCormick, Edna

McCormick, Edna Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age…
January 26, 2021
