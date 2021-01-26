MacDonald, Gerald Alphonse “Al”

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home in Elmira at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Dolson) MacDonald (2010). Survived by his daughter-in-law Kasey MacDonald, son-in-law Mark Blasman, grandchildren David, Tara, Jenna, and Joshua Blasman; Jason (Ashley), Kris and Jessica MacDonald, and great-grandchildren Nixon, Spencer and Connor. Predeceased by his parents John A. and Florence (De-Coste) MacDonald, daughter Andrea (2006), and son Grant (2016). A special thank you to Al’s neighbours for the concern, support and care. Al was a poet, artist and musician, and always put others ahead of himself. At Al’s request, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

