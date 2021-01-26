GOODYEAR, Anne Theresa (nee MacKay)

1937 – 2021

Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, January 21, 2021,at the age of 83.

Anne was the beloved daughter of the late Alexander MacKay and Flora Scullion. She is predeceased by all her siblings, John, Mary, Catherine and Edward MacKay. She will be missed by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Goodyear (Marilyn), Marie Rhodes (Doug) and their families. Kind aunt to Diane, Brian, Bradley, Bobby, Kathleen, Allison, Stephanie and their families.

Anne met her husband Jim while they were both teachers at St. Louis Catholic School in Waterloo. The city girl took the leap,moved down on the farm and she has been Jim’s devoted wife and creative partner in life, crime, teaching and farming since their marriage in 1964.

She was a wonderful loving mother to Mike (Darlene), Marne, Paul, Pete (Heidi) and Greg (Kelly). We will miss the love, support, strong faith, and courage of conviction she showed us, as the heart of our family. And anyone who heard it, will miss her laugh. Anne’s grandchildren Brady, Stephanie, Kyle, Zack, Kaylee, Carson, Emily and MacKenzie will miss their doting Grandma Anne. There were always lots of hugs, funand yummy treats of hot chocolate, butterscotch pudding, tomato soup and grilled cheese whenever they came to visit.Anne’s secret butter tart recipe goes with her to heaven.

We would like to acknowledge the professionals who gave their skill and support to Anne and Jim, especially during the challenges of the past year in pandemic. To their neighbours for their friendship and acts of kindness, especially during the past week. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Scott Wright for his availability, advice and support. Drs. Grosso and Bayley for their orthopedic surgical skills which kept mom mobile, and Jere Bukich for his motivational physiotherapy visits. Dr. Dyck and Dr. El Boreky and the emergency room doctors who cared for Anne during the past week; the fifth floor nursing team, Crystal, Robin, Hayley, Alisha, Davis, Kelsey, Shija, Grace and countless other nurses and technicians for their skill and the compassion they showed Anne and her family. The spiritual team at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Greta and Father Murray McDermott for their visits and spiritual care of our mother during our past week.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation for Anne, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at

519-745-8445. Visitation was held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 24, 2021, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. The private family funeral service was held at St. Agatha RC Church on Monday, January 25, 2021,at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David Butler officiating.

The family invites you to join the funeral service through the live-stream link. This is available on Anne’s obituary page at www.erbgood.com. A private family interment will immediately follow the mass at St. Agatha RC Cemetery.

Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society, Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, St. Mary’s General Hospital, or a charity of one’s choice may be arranged by contacting the funeral home or 519-745-8445.