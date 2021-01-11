Brubacher, Selina

Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Passed away at her residence in Wallenstein on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the age of 84. Selina (Martin) Brubacher was the wife of Henry M. Brubacher. Mother of Barbara (Isaiah) Bauman of Linwood, David (Lucinda) of Osprey, Ontario, Susannah (Emerson) Martin of Linwood, Sidney (Louisa) of Wallenstein, and Henry (Lovisa) of Wallenstien. Grandmother of 34 grandchildren, and great-grandmother of many. Sister to Maryann Frey, Lovisa (Martin) Bowman, Melinda Martin, and Manoah (Salinda) Martin. Predeceased by her parents Manoah and Selina (Martin) Martin, siblings Hannah Frey, Sarah Hoover, Elizabeth Martin, David Martin, and Lydia Martin. Visitation was held at the family farm on Sunday, January 10, 2021, and on Monday, January 11, 2021. To attend the visitation for Selina, please call the family home to set an arranged time. Please follow the instructions of the parking attendants. Masks are required. A funeral service and burial will be held at Wellesley Township Mennonite Meeting House, by invitation only.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

