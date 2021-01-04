Passed away peacefully at her home in Conestogo on December 25, 2020 at the age of 52. Beloved adopted daughter of Rowly and Willie Martin of Guelph. Loved daughter of Akbar Narenjkar Elyaderany and Sedigheh Kadkhodaie Elyaderany of Iran. Dear sister of Daryoush, Sousan, Nahid, Alireza and Zahra. Visitation was held on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. and was livestreamed on Manijeh’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.