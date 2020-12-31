Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
On-street parking to be restricted in Wellesley during new “snow event”

Sean HeegerbySean Heeger
December 31, 2020
Looking to keep the roads as clear as possible when they’re out ploughing snow, Wellesley road crews now have a couple of new options at hand, including the ability to declare a “snow event” that further restricts on-street parking.

Along with granting the director of public works Chris Cook the power to declare such events, the township is also giving bylaw enforcement powers to department employees who’ll be able to issue tickets as they’re out on the roads. That would make for immediate action, and avoid having to call out part-ime bylaw enforcement officer.

The pilot project was approved by township councillors meeting December 22.

During this pilot project, whenever a snow event is declared, parking on the streets will not be permitted. This will allow roads to be plowed without being bogged down by vehicles in the way.

The declaration of a snow event would last for a minimum of 12 hours, unless extended due to inclement weather. A minimum of eight centimetres of snow must be expected or have already fallen to invoke the snow-event label. During this time, no parking will be allowed on township roads until the event has been lifted.

The move supersedes the bylaw already in place that bans on-street parking between 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. during the winter months.

Snow events will now be declared by 5 p.m. and residents would have until 12 a.m. to move their cars. If a snow event were to be called, residents can find information on social media as well as through local media outlets.

This year, no fines are likely to be issued – instead, warnings will be put on vehicles – and the project will come back to council in fall 2021 for review.

