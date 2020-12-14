WEBER ST W, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: December 14, 2020 Case#: 1745

Offence: Weapons offence Date: NOVEMBER 9, 2020

on October 28, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Weber Street West in Kitchener for a report of an assault. A male was riding his bicycle west on Weber Street West in the area of Young Street in Kitchener when he pushed a female from behind. When the victim confronted the male, the suspect struck her in the face.

The suspect has been described as male, white, 5’11” to 6’ tall, with a skinny build and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black bomber-style puffy jacket that was described as being shiny, black jeans, a black toque, white socks, and a black mask.