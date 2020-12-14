Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

WEBER ST W, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
December 14, 2020
136 views
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: December 14, 2020    Case#: 1745

Offence: Weapons offence Date:  NOVEMBER 9, 2020   

on October 28, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Weber Street West in Kitchener for a report of an assault. A male was riding his bicycle west on Weber Street West in the area of Young Street in Kitchener when he pushed a female from behind. When the victim confronted the male, the suspect struck her in the face.

The suspect has been described as male, white, 5’11” to 6’ tall, with a skinny build and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black bomber-style puffy jacket that was described as being shiny, black jeans, a black toque, white socks, and a black mask.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Gerth, John Harry

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
December 11, 2020
20 views
Next Article

Catholic Women’s League Gathering

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
December 14, 2020
9 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Christmas Message

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and…
byObserver Admin
December 25, 2019
4 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0