Bauman, Saloma L.

Passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 74. Wife of Allan H. Bauman of RR 1, Millbank. Sister of Lydian (Ephraim) Martin, and sister-in-law of Edna Martin, Ina (Elias) Martin, Leah (Emmanuel) Martin, Louisa (Josiah) Brubacher, Mary (Philip) Legge, Lizzie (Ivan) Martin, Emma (Emmanuel) Sherk, Rebecca (Daniel) Martin, Lovina (Simeon) Bowman, and Henry Martin. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Menno and Leah (Martin) Lichty, sisters Lucinda (Nelson) Martin and Ina Martin and brother-in-law Aden Martin. Visitation took place on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home. A family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 then to Fair Haven Mennonite Meeting House for private burial and service by invitation.

