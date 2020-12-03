Wellesley Santa Run kicks off inaugural year

To help offset the numerous changes in store this Christmas, Santa Claus is coming to town. Make that Santa Clauses, as his doppelgangers take to the streets in Wellesley for a fun run this weekend.

Kicking off for the first time in Wellesley on December 6, the Santa Run aims to give residents the chance to get out and have some fun in a very festive way.

The event is the brainchild of creators Shauna Johnston and Carrie Harman, who have previously taken part in the Santa Run held in Kitchener. Because such events have largely been cancelled due to the pandemic, they chose to bring their own version of the event to Wellesley Township because they wanted to bring a little joy to residents during a very stressful time.

“We did the run in Kitchener last year. And what inspired us this year was that all of the runs and events like that had been cancelled. And [we] also [wanted] to bring some spirit to our town this year, especially since things are so crazy,” said Johnston. “It’s not a timed run, so it’s just for fun – it’s not a competitive run [either].That allows everyone to take their own time, take their own pace and spread out more. [We will] not [be] creating a large group running down the street at the same time so that we can socially distance a little bit more than if you were in a competitive run. Even through COVID, you can still socially distance and bring Christmas spirit.”

The run will start at the Wellesley Public School (1059 Queens Bush Rd.), and participants will be able to take part in a three- or five-kilometre run, depending on their preference. The plan is to run, walk or casually stroll through town dressed as Santa Claus – or simply wearing some fun and festive attire – to bring cheer to those who take part and watch.

Harman says since they created a Facebook event for the run a little over a week ago, there has been strong feedback from the community. So far, they have 21 people confirmed and about 25 more who say may be going. They are expecting smaller numbers coming in at around 35 to 40 people for their run compared to the KW version of the event that sees many more people turn out each year.

Because of this, they say their run will be safer for people to come out and take part, but there will still be safety cautions in place to ensure physical distancing.

Masks will not be mandatory as the event will be outside; wearing one will be up to the discretion of the participants.

The run will take place Sunday December 6, starting around 10 a.m.